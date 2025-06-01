By building genuine trust, we pave the way for a positive outcome in Cyprus, Holguin says

By building genuine trust we can pave the way for a positive outcome from the informal broader meeting on Cyprus in July, Personal Envory of the UN Secretary General on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar said on Saturday, adding that she plans to visit Cyprus again before the next informal broader to be convened by the Secretary-General.

In a press statement, she said that she had positive meetings with both leaders “who expressed their willingness to making progress on the concrete initiatives, agreed in Geneva, that they considered feasible and to the benefit of all Cypriots.”

“I am here to offer support, to promote dialogue and to bring everyone closer together, as the leaders seek to fulfil their commitments as outlined in the outcomes of the Geneva meeting,” she pointed out.

In her statement, she noted that she returned to Cyprus as the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General following the informal meeting in a broader format convened by the Secretary-General in Geneva on 17 – 18 March 2025 “with the participation of Mr. Nikos Christodoulides and Mr. Ersin Tatar, as well as the senior representatives of the Guarantor Powers”.

“During my visit to Cyprus, I had positive meetings with both leaders who expressed their willingness to making progress on the concrete initiatives, agreed in Geneva, that they considered feasible and to the benefit of all Cypriots. We also discussed the broader developments on the island, including the question of property. I believe that by building genuine trust we can pave the way for a positive outcome from the informal broader meeting in July,” she stressed.

She noted that in a trilateral format, she also reviewed “in greater details the progress made thus far with the representatives of the two leaders, Mr. Güneş Onar and Mr. Menelaos Menelaou.”

“Being able to discuss these issues jointly represents a constructive way to start building trust. I look forward to continuing with these engagements to find common and workable solutions to the issues that affect the lives of all Cypriots,” she pointed out.

Holguin also referred to her other meetings, saying that “I was reassured and encouraged by the dedication of the members of the Youth Technical Committee to begin contributing to shaping a better future for Cyprus. To me, this represents a sign of hope and shows the great potential young people can bring to the broader efforts aimed at finding a sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue”.

She also met with the co-chairs of the Environment and the Cultural Heritage Technical Committees. “I wish to highlight the great value of their efforts to implement meaningful initiatives such as the restoration of cemeteries, which represent a significant humanitarian effort that will touch the soul and hearts of so many affected families throughout the island,” she said.

Holguin continued noting that she also had the opportunity of meeting with the presidents of the Chambers of Commerce “which represent an example of joint work to find practical ways to address common challenges and to identify new opportunities for the benefit of all Cypriots”.

Concluding, she said that she plans to visit Cyprus again before the next informal broader to be convened by the Secretary-General.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.