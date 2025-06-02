Arachne Women’s Support held a fun and friendly Summer Family Day on Hercules Street in Islington, bringing local families together for an afternoon of food, games, and community spirit.

There was lots to enjoy – live music and dancing, children’s games and a popular tombola! Souvlaki was on sale from local business, Taste of Cyprus.

The new Mayor of Islington, Cllr Jason Jackson gave an uplifting speech about the power of community – and even joined in with some traditional Cypriot dancing! Local Cllr Anjna Khurana also came along and chatted with visitors.

We’re so grateful to everyone who came and helped make the day such a big success. It really showed the strength and warmth of our community.

If you or someone you know a woman who could benefit from Arachne’s support, please do get in touch by emailing or calling 0207 263 6261

You can also find out more at: www.arachne.org.uk.