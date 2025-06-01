Approximately 2500 people in Cyprus suffer from multiple sclerosis, Minister says

Approximately 2500 people in Cyprus suffer from multiple sclerosis, Minister of Health, Michael Damianos, said on Friday, addressing a press conference on the occasion of the World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

In his address, the Minister said that more than 2.5 million people worldwide suffer from multiple sclerosis, which mainly affects women and those aged 20-40 years old.

The goal of World Day, he continued, is to raise public awareness about an autoimmune disease, which is associated with a large burden of symptoms and which affects the functionality and, by extension, the quality of life of patients, but also of their families and their wider social environment.

He stressed that the state has the duty to support the efforts of these individuals to remain active citizens and maintain their jobs and activities to the maximum extent.

President of the Pancyprian Multiple Sclerosis Association, Georgia Demofanou, said that the Association has 1374 registered members (1299 patients and 75 friends) and its services aim to inform and guide the patients, but also to improve their quality of life through empowerment and rehabilitation.

“Multiple Sclerosis is now one of the most widespread neurological diseases in our time and usually begins in adolescence with an exacerbation in the period of 20-40 years. Women are affected more often than men, and constitute approximately 65-70% of sufferers”, she stated.

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Alexis Vafeades, said in his address that improving accessibility and mobility in public transport, as well as developing appropriate infrastructure for people with mobility difficulties, is of crucial importance for facilitating the daily lives of people with multiple sclerosis.

In his speech, read out by Ministry official Sanny Papademetriou – Tofa, the Minister said that they remain committed to strengthening social inclusion and solidarity, providing support to those affected and taking steps that will contribute to improving their daily lives.

In her speech, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Marilena Evangelou, noted that during the two and a half years of the administration of President Christodoulides, they gave emphasis on the creation and strengthening of the 24-hour and daily care services and programs for the vulnerable groups of the population.

It is a process, she said in her speech, read out by Director of Social Inclusion Department, Christina Flourentzou, “that it is constantly evolving, since we are certainly aware of the increased care needs that exist”.

Concluding, the Minister said that 2025 is a milestone for people with disabilities, as the government will proceed with the enactment of a new, modern legislation.