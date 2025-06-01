Τen Cyprus businesses recognized for sustainable practices in tourism

Ten small and medium HoReCa (Hospitality) businesses were recognized for their innovative contributions toward implementing sustainable practices in their operations on May 29, 2025, during the “Zero Waste HoReCa Champions Awards 2025” ceremony, held under the auspices of the Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Cyprus, Kostas Koumis.

According to a press release, the ceremony took place for the third consecutive year, recognizing the effectiveness and sustainable innovation of businesses participating in the Zero Waste HoReCa program. The program is implemented by AKTI Project and Research Centre, with the funding of The Coca-Cola Foundation. The ten winners stood out among 380 sustainable practices submitted by the members of the Zero Waste HoReCa Network, truly reflecting the program’s mission to drive the green transition of Cyprus’s tourism sector toward a sustainable future.

The aim of the Zero Waste HoReCa program is to enhance sustainability and economic empowerment within the Hospitality, Restaurants and Catering (HORECA) sector, providing businesses with the necessary tools to recycle more waste, conserve water and energy, and procure supplies sustainably. These efforts help businesses reduce their environmental impact as well as their operating costs, leading to their economic empowerment and creating employment opportunities.

In the Medium Business category, the Sustainability Award was presented to Poseidonia Beach Hotel, the Social Responsibility Award to Louis Ledra Beach, the Environmental Responsibility Award to Atlantica Sungarden Beach and a Praise to Gloria Jean’s Coffee.

In the Small Business category, the Sustainability Award was presented to Senso Café, the Synergy/ Social Responsibility Award to Kefi Lab, Campo de Fiori, Persefoni Fruit Market, Express Supermarket Fruitmarket, the Innovation Award to Gaia Olea, the Environmental Responsibility Award to Furen Lebanese Restaurant, the Supply Chain Award to Biolouc organic shop and a Praise to K.S. Espresso Nine Coffee.