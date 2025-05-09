Zombie knife attacker guilty of attempted murder at Carnival

A teenager who carried out at a zombie knife attack during Notting Hill Carnival has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Rumarni Tuitt, 19 (01.12.05) of Sutherland Road, Walthamstow was charged on 29 August 2024 with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He stood trial at the Old Bailey and was convicted on Thursday, 8 May.

The court heard that shortly before 20:00hrs on the Monday evening of Carnival – 26 August 2024 – Tuitt was in Canal Way, off Ladbroke Grove.

Officers who were on duty as part of the policing operation recounted how they saw him appear agitated as he argued verbally with someone in a crowd, before taking a huge knife from his waistband and thrusting it into a group in front of him.

A 19-year-old man who was in the crowd was stabbed no fewer than five times causing multiple serious injuries including some to his abdomen that required life saving surgery. He and Tuitt did not know each other and a motive for the attack has never been established.

Officers intervened immediately, arresting Tuitt at the scene and providing vital medical treatment to his victim until paramedics could reach them.

The knife used, which was at least 10 inches in length, was recovered from the scene.

Acting Detective Inspector Sophie McLoughlin, who led the investigation, said: “This was a savage and senseless attack. The victim was very lucky to survive his injuries.

“Hundreds of thousands of people, including the victim in this case, go to Carnival to have a good time and enjoy the music and entertainment. Those who would choose to turn up armed with a 10 inch zombie knife clearly have no such intentions.

“It is thanks to the vigilance of officers on duty that day and the hard work of my team in the months since that we were able to build the case that saw Tuitt convicted at court.

“It is also thanks to officers’ immediate medical intervention at the scene, as well as the specialist further care by paramedics, that we’re talking about a conviction for attempted murder and not worse.

“I hope the victim can now move forward and begin to put this experience behind him.”

Tuitt was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 27 June.