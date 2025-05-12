Young Ecumenist Leaders Reception at the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain

The gathering commenced in the garden of Thyateira House, where participants were welcomed. Among the distinguished speakers was Bishop Mike Royal, representing the Pentecostal tradition and serving as General Secretary of Churches Together in England (CTE). Bishop Mike extended greetings on behalf of CTE and shared words of encouragement and vision regarding youth engagement in ecumenical work. Also present was The Reverend Monsignor Ante Vidović, Deputy Head of Mission of the Apostolic Nunciature to Great Britain.

Shermara Fletcher-Hoyte, Principal Officer for Pentecostal, Charismatic and Multicultural Relations at Churches Together in England, also offered a warm and heartfelt welcome to the participants, highlighting the importance of dialogue and the unique contribution of young people to the ecumenical movement.

Fr Andreas Minic, Secretary for Ecumenical and Interreligious Dialogue of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, greeted participants and conveyed the heartfelt blessings and inspiration of Archbishop Nikitas, whose vision was the driving force behind this initiative. Fr Andreas expressed the Archdiocese’s commitment to fostering a new generation of ecumenical leaders, grounded in dialogue, mutual respect, and Christian unity.

Representing the Orthodox tradition among the speakers was Fr Christian Akselberg, Oikonomos and Parish Priest of St Andrew’s Orthodox Church, Kentish Town. Drawing on his extensive pastoral experience, particularly in youth ministry, Fr Christian reflected on the importance of nurturing spiritual formation and unity among young Christians from diverse backgrounds.

Bishop Mike Royal also delivered a powerful address, sharing his vision for inclusive and dynamic ecumenical engagement. He underscored the significance of empowering young voices within the broader mission of the CTE and highlighted the essential role that youth play in shaping the future of the ecumenical movement.

Following the welcome addresses, the participants engaged in various interactive and team-building activities. Highlights included a session of “Speed Ecumenism”, designed to encourage brief but meaningful theological exchanges, as well as other creative initiatives aimed at deepening understanding and fellowship across denominational lines.

A rich buffet featuring Greek specialties was served, providing an opportunity for informal conversations, friendship-building, and the exchange of ideas in a spirit of hospitality and joy. Adding to the festive ambiance, a talented band of young musicians from the Greek Orthodox Parish of St Nicholas in Shepherd’s Bush performed live music throughout the buffet. Their lively repertoire blended contemporary British and popular Greek music. The evening concluded with a brief prayer service, uniting the group in spiritual reflection and thanksgiving for the day’s blessings.

In accordance with the policies of our Archdiocese, we continue to prioritise the cultivation of respectful, meaningful, and proactive relationships among Christian communities. This event marked an important step forward in engaging and empowering young ecumenists to be ambassadors of unity, dialogue, and peace in an increasingly pluralistic society.

Revd Presbyter Andreas Minic