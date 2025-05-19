You really are what you eat

Most of us are familiar with the old saying “you are what you eat”, and it really does hold more truth than many realise. The phrase emphasizes the powerful connection between the food we consume and our overall wellbeing. In today’s fast-paced world, where convenience often trumps nutrition, it is essential to reflect on how our dietary choices shape not only our bodies, but our minds and long-term health.

Let’s take a look at the science behind this phrase.

The body uses nutrients from food to build and repair tissue, generate energy and maintain vital functions. When we eat nutrients rich foods – fruit, vegetables, wholegrain, lean proteins and healthy fats – we provide our bodies with the tools they need to thrive. Conversely, diets high in processed foods, sugars and the unhealthy fats, can lead to various health issues, including obesity, diabetes and even cognitive decline.

Research has shown the brain relies heavily on the quality of our diet; eating omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants have been associated with lower rates of depression and anxiety. In contrast, excessive consumption of sugar and processed foods can negatively affect mood and mental clarity.

Food is not just fuel, but a fundamental part of our identity and health. By choosing foods that support our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing, we are investing in a healthier, more vibrant life.

Let every choice reflect the care you have for yourself, because in each bite, you are shaping and defining who you are. You are a fit, healthy, energetic, intelligent being – what a package!

Don’t miss out…Being mindful of what we eat doesn’t mean strict dieting or deprivation. It is about making informed choices that will nourish the body and soul. So, starting with some simple changes, like cutting out the added sugars and bad fats that are put in those shop bought packaged foods, reading nutritional labels thoroughly and remembering whatever is at the top of the ingredient list, is what there is most of, and whatever is at the end is the least of, as it has to be stated in order of, most at the beginning, and least at the end of the list.

Try cooking at home more and incorporating more whole foods into your meals, recreating those loved processed foods and take outs with your own healthy version, full of the top quality ingredients that can sometimes actually make it taste even better than the original.

No need to miss out on those delicious treats you love, just recreate a better version. I love making my own burgers; I use 5% fat lean beef steak mince, some salt and pepper, fry some onions in some olive oil as well, use a good large quality bread bun with the double stack burgers, some fresh tomatoes, sliced gherkins, no added sugar tomato ketchup, mayo and/or mustard, and it’s so much better than any commercial burger.

Get creative with cakes and bakes, or any other foods and sweet treats you like. From chocolate bar alternatives, cheesecakes etc, guilt free indulgence that is so much better for you, and without all those refined sugars added.

Pack your lunches and dinners if you are out for the day and know your type of food choices may be limited. You won’t be tempted for those hunger impulse buys of quick convenience foods.

Learn more about food groups and their individual nutritional values, e.g. protein foods, carbohydrates, good fats, vitamin rich foods, what the particular vitamins are good for.

Food combining can help in many ways for those people that suffer with problems such as bloating, gas, indigestion, malabsorption, fat burning or constipation.

Combining foods correctly is meant to help sufferers by reducing some symptoms. It works because some foods are digested more quickly than others, some foods require different digestive enzymes, while other foods need different conditions in the stomach for proper absorption. As an example, it is said that proteins need acid digestive juices, while carbohydrates need alkaline juices for their digestion. So proteins such as poultry, meat, milk, cheese, eggs, fish and nuts produce acids for their digestion and digest slowly. Carbohydrates of all grain foods such as bread, pasta, cereals, flour, starchy vegetables like sweetcorn, yams, potatoes, produce alkaline juices and require different enzymes to proteins. If these foods are eaten together at the same meal, for some people the competing enzymes and digestive juices will fight and neutralize each other out. An approximate time of 2 hours apart from each other is ideal for those who are sensitive to the mixing.

Non starchy vegetables, salads, spices, herbs, nut and seed oils can be digested with either group of proteins and carbohydrates.

Fruit is all on its own and is the fastest for its digestion rate; fruit uses completely different enzymes from all the other groups. Fruit should be eaten on its own and ideally at least 30 minutes after any other type of foods, otherwise it may just be fermenting, struggling on behind the other slow digesting food.

Good food, good sleep = good health and good energy for mind, body and soul.

