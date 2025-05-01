Wood Green school aces Ofsted with top marks for inclusivity, learning, and community

A Wood Green primary school which embraces its values, creating an environment where children learn, grow, and develop a love for learning, has earned a strong Ofsted report.

The dedication of St Paul’s Catholic Primary to fostering respect for oneself, others, and the world – while creating a positive environment that nurtures curiosity and personal growth – has resulted in either ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ in all areas following a recent inspection.

Inclusivity is at the heart of St Paul’s. Pupils who speak English as an additional language receive exceptional support to become active members of the school community, while families are welcomed to lead prayers in their home languages – creating a strong sense of belonging.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) thrive at St Paul’s, thanks to personalised support and well-trained staff who ensure that all pupils participate fully in lessons alongside their peers. The school’s commitment to tailored learning ensures that every child feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

Beyond the classroom, pupils have endless opportunities to grow, whether learning to play an instrument, joining a sports club, or developing strategic thinking through chess.

Community is key at St Paul’s. Pupils engage in charity work, such as hosting Bingo sessions for seniors at the local church and develop leadership skills through roles as school councillors and eco-councillors – embracing their responsibility to make a positive impact.

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, said:

This Ofsted report from St Paul’s Catholic Primary is yet another remarkable achievement for Haringey. It is inspiring to see a report that highlights inclusivity, instils a love for learning in children, and encourages them to make a positive impact beyond the classroom.

These values are at the core of our community, and as a council, we are committed to fostering an environment where every child feels supported and empowered.

The future of our young people is in our hands, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to learn and thrive.

Ann Graham, Director of Children’s Services at Haringey Council, said:

Education is more than just academics, and St Paul’s Catholic is a shining example of how schools can nurture values that last a lifetime.

Inclusivity plays a vital role in shaping young minds, and by fostering a culture of unity and community from an early age, children learn the importance of working together to create positive change.

We are immensely proud of the students, teachers, and parents – this achievement would not have been possible without their dedication and collaboration. Thank you to each and every one of you, and congratulations on this fantastic success.

Andrea Smith, Head of Schools at St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, said:

We are delighted with the outcomes of our recent Ofsted inspection. The report reflects the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire school community.

Our staff team work tirelessly to give every child the best possible start, it’s wonderful to see their efforts reflected in such a positive report.

