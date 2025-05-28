Wood Green Reimagined

📅 Saturday 21 June | ⏰ 11am–1pm

📍 Starts at Civic Centre, ends at Rising Green Youth Hub

Join us for a guided tour exploring how local voices and collaborative design are transforming Wood Green. From award-winning projects like the Rising Green Youth Hub to future-focused regeneration plans, this tour offers insight into the collective vision behind #ShapingWoodGreen.

Organised as part of #LFA2025, this is a great opportunity to see placemaking in action and connect with the people behind the change.

🔗 Register here: https://www.londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/…/wood…/

#CommunityEngagement #Placemaking #WoodGreen #LFA2025 #PublicSpaces