Wood Green Reimagined
📅 Saturday 21 June | ⏰ 11am–1pm
📍 Starts at Civic Centre, ends at Rising Green Youth Hub
Join us for a guided tour exploring how local voices and collaborative design are transforming Wood Green. From award-winning projects like the Rising Green Youth Hub to future-focused regeneration plans, this tour offers insight into the collective vision behind #ShapingWoodGreen.
Organised as part of #LFA2025, this is a great opportunity to see placemaking in action and connect with the people behind the change.
🔗 Register here: https://www.londonfestivalofarchitecture.org/…/wood…/
#CommunityEngagement #Placemaking #WoodGreen #LFA2025 #PublicSpaces
