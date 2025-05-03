Woman dies in Greece after bomb explodes in her hands during attempted attack

A woman has died in northern Greece after a bomb she was carrying detonated before she could place it, authorities have said.

The 38-year-old was reportedly attempting to leave the explosive device outside a bank in Thessaloniki at around 5am on Saturday when it went off, killing her instantly.

The blast damaged several nearby storefronts and vehicles, according to police.

The woman was known to law enforcement and had previously been involved in a number of robberies. Officers are now investigating whether she had links to extreme left-wing groups.

“It appears that she was carrying an explosive device and planned to plant it a bank’s ATM,” a senior police official told Reuters news agency.

