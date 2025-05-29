Witnesses sought following unprovoked assault – Moorgate

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an unprovoked assault at Moorgate underground station left a man with a serious eye injury.

At around 7.50pm on 19 February the victim, a 51-year-old man, entered the station and went to the southbound Northern Line platform where he walked past a man who then suddenly punched him in the face.

The victim left the platform to escape the man, and was assisted by members of the public, as well as an off-duty British Transport Police (BTP) officer.

On-duty officers were alerted and conducted a thorough search but no trace was found.

The victim went to hospital as he had sustained a serious injury to his eye. Thankfully it was later confirmed that his injury was not life-changing.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard, around 5ft 7in, wearing a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms, dark trainers, and he was carrying an orange Sainsbury’s shopping bag.

Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information which could help the investigation?

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 461 of 19 February 2025.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.