Week of Action wrapped up in Bounds Green

Thank you to all the Haringey business owners and residents who engaged with us as part of our Week of Action in Bounds Green.

Ward Walkabout Pic 3.

Cabinet Member for Communities Cllr Ajda Ovat joined Cabinet Member Cllr Emily Arkell (Culture & Leisure), who is also a Bounds Green ward councillor, on a walkabout with the council’s partners and staff before visiting our Central Engagement Hub stationed outside the tube station on Tuesday (20 May 2025).

Other council colleagues and officers stationed at the Central Hub last week for our Week of Action engagement activities have stemmed from a broad range of different departments and services, including: ASB Enforcement, BUBIC, Community Safety, Economic Development, Hate Crime, Housing, Licensing, Parking, Safer Neighbourhoods (SNT), Tenancy Management & Repairs, Trading Standards and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

The Weeks of Action for the remainder of this year will take place in July, September and November, with subsequent slots pencilled in for January, March and May in 2026.

The council will let you know which wards these Weeks of Action will be taking place in via its website and social media platforms nearer to the time.

