Week of Action to focus on Bounds Green

The latest in our series of Weeks of Action is set to get underway on Monday (19 May 2025) in Bounds Green, where Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB), Licensing and Planning, Litter and Waste and vehicle-related crime are among the key issues to be addressed by Haringey Council.

Week of Action Clear channel template (1200 x 675 px)

Activities will include joint patrols by the police and the council’s ASB and waste enforcement teams.

The Week of Action will involve key services across the borough, including the council’s ASB, Highways, Home Improvement, Homelessness Outreach, Litter & Waste, Parking, Parks and Regulatory Services teams, as well as other partner agencies and organisations such as Bring Unity Back Into The Community (BUBIC) and Community Payback.

There will be a Central Engagement Hub situated within the ward for two hours each weekday, giving opportunities for residents to discuss any issues or concerns they have with council staff.

Following resident feedback from previous Weeks of Action, we will also be organising hubs at later times throughout the week to give more residents the chance to engage with us outside of normal working hours.

A full timetable for the hub in Bounds Green is below:

Monday 19 May 2025: ASB Enforcement team at Alexandra Park Overground Railway Station – 1pm-3pm

Tuesday 20 May 2025: Community Safety, Hate Crime and Trading Standards teams outside Bounds Green Tube Station – 1pm-3pm

Wednesday 21 May 2025: ASB, Housing, Tenancy Management and Repairs teams at Newbury House in N22 – 4pm-6pm

Thursday 22 May 2025: BUBIC, Community Safety and Safer Neighbourhoods teams (SNT) outside Bounds Green Tube Station – 4pm-6pm

Friday 23 May 2025: Economic Development, Licensing, Parking and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) teams at 109 Myddleton Road – 1pm-3pm

Haringey Council coordinates the Week of Action to take place on a bi-monthly basis, with each one targeting a different area of the borough.

Previous Weeks of Action have been held in Alexandra Park, Bruce Castle, Bruce Grove, Crouch End, Hermitage & Gardens, Highgate, Hornsey, Muswell Hill, Northumberland Park, South Tottenham, St Ann’s, Stroud Green, Tottenham Hale, Turnpike Lane and Wood Green.