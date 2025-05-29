We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Savvas Agapiou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Savvas Agapiou

(from Arodes, Paphos, Cyprus)

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Savvas Agapiou.

He leaves behind his wife Eleftheria and family.

The funeral will take place on Friday 6th June The church service will take place at Greek Orthodox Church

of St. Katherine, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL, at 2pm.

After the church service the family welcome you to the church hall for the wake.

Instead of floral tributes, there will be a donation box for Cancer Research.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Σάββας Αγαπίου

(από τις Αρόδες, Πάφος, Κύπρος)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Σάββα Αγαπίου.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Ελευθερία και την οικογένειά του.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 6 Ιουνίου, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane,

London N20 0NL, στις 2μμ.

Μετά την εκκλησιαστική λειτουργία, η οικογένεια σας καλωσορίζει στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας για την παρηγοριά.

Αντί για στεφάνια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για το Cancer Research.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

