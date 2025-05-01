We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Nitsa Vasou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Nitsa Vasou

(from Vatili, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Nitsa Vasou passed away on Tuesday 15 April 2025.

The funeral will take place on Monday 12th May 2025, at 12pm, at St John the Baptist church, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, followed by the cremation at Islington & St Pancras Cemetery, 278 High Road, London N2 9AG, at 2pm.

The wake will take place at St John the Baptist church hall.

For those not attending the crematorium, please go directly to the church hall where tea and coffee will be served followed by hot food.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Νίτσα Βάσου

(από την Βατύλη, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι η αγαπημένη μας μητέρα, γιαγιά και αδελφή Νίτσα Βάσου απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 15 Απριλίου 2025.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει τη Δευτέρα 12 Μαΐου 2025, στις 12μμ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road,

N8 0LY, και στη συνέχεια η αποτέφρωση στο Κοιμητήριο Islington & St Pancras, 278 High Road, London N2 9AG, στις 2μμ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή.

Όσοι δεν παρευρεθούν στο κρεματόριο, παρακαλούνται να πάνε απευθείας στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας, όπου θα σερβιριστεί τσάι και καφές και στη συνέχεια ζεστό φαγητό.

