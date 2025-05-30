We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Michael Fiaca has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Michael Fiaca

(from London)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Fiaca on Monday 12 May 2025, at the age of 50.

He was a much-loved son, brother and uncle,and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral will take place at 12.30pm, on Tuesday 3rd June, at St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane,London, N20 0NL, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Road, London, N11 1JJ.

Flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English,131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Μιχάλης Φιακά

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του Mιχάλη Φιακά που απεβίωσε τη Δευτέρα 12 Μαΐου 2025

σε ηλικία 50 ετών.

Ήταν ένας πολύ αγαπητός γιος, αδελφός και θείος και θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσους τον γνώριζαν.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει στις 12:30μμ, την Τρίτη 3 Ιουνίου, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, London, N20 0NL,και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο New Southgate,Brunswick Road, London, N11 1JJ.

Μπορείτε να στείλετε λουλούδια στο Demetriou & English,131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

