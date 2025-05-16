We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Kyveli Evangelou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Kyveli Evangelou

(from Arsos, Limassol, Cyprus)

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Kyveli Evangelou who passed away peacefully on the 6th May 2025.

She leaves behind her children, Souzana Kitallides and Apostolos Evangelou as well as her grandchildren Natasha, Alex, Andy, Demitri and Natalia.

Kyveli’s funeral will be held at St Marys Orthodox Church Wood Green, Trinity Road, N22 2LF on Tuesday 20th May at 11am. Following the church service, the burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

In lieu of flowers the family are asking for donations to the Alkionides UK charity.

You can donate via this link- https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/9eMo7rVdrK

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Κυβέλης Ευαγγέλου, η οποία απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στις 6 Μαΐου 2025.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της, Σουζάνα Κιταλίδη και Απόστολο Ευαγγέλου, καθώς και τα εγγόνια της Νατάσα, Άλεξ, Άντι, Δημήτρη και Ναταλία.

Η κηδεία της Κυβέλης θα τελεστεί από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, Trinity Road, N22 2LF, την Τρίτη 20 Μαΐου στις 11 π.μ. Μετά την εκκλησιαστική λειτουργία, η ταφή θα γίνει στο Κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

Αντί για λουλούδια, η οικογένεια ζητά εισφορές για το φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα Alkionides UK. Μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές μέσω αυτού του συνδέσμου – https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/9eMo7rVdrK