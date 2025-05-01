We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Kyriacos (Kris) Kazitti has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Kyriacos (Kris) Kazitti

(from Avgorou)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Kyriacos (Kris) Kazitti, who passed away on Sunday 13th April 2025, aged 80.

He leaves behind his wife Nina Poullou Kazitti, daughter Anthea, son Demi, son-in-law Themis, daughter-in-law Pamela, and 5 grandchildren, Katrina, Georgio, Katie, Nina & Kristopher, brother Markos, sister Yianoula as well as many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 8th May, at 11am, at The Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s (Panayia), 22 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP.

Afterwards the family welcome you to join them for the wake at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London, N11 1NP.

In lieu of flowers there will be a donation box at the church for Cancer Research.

‘He will forever remain in our hearts’

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Κυριάκος (Κρις) Καζίττη

(από την Αυγόρου)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Κυριάκου (Κρις) Καζίττη, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή την Κυριακή 13 Απριλίου 2025, σε ηλικία 80 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Νίνα Πούλλου Καζίττη, την κόρη του Άνθια, το γιο του Δημήτρη, το γαμπρό του Θέμη, τη νύφη του Πάμελα και 5 εγγόνια, Κατερίνα, Γιώργος, Καίτη, Νίνα και Κρίστοφερ, τον αδελφό του Μάρκο, την αδελφή του Γιανούλα καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 8 Μαΐου, στις 11πμ, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου (Παναγία), 22 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street, N9 9HP.

Στη συνέχεια, η οικογένεια σας καλωσορίζει για την παρηγοριά στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London, N11 1NP.

Αντί για λουλούδια θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το Cancer Research.

«Θα μείνει για πάντα στις καρδιές μας»

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family