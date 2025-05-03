We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Kypros Soteriou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Kypros Soteriou

(from Nicosia)

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved father and

grandfather Kypros Soteriou passed away on Friday 18 April 2025, aged 93.

He leaves behind his son Soteris, daughter in law Natalie 2 grandsons Kypros and Evangelos.

The funeral will take place on Friday 9th May 2025, at 12.30pm,at St.Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Corner of Logan Rd &,Town Rd, London N9 0LP, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church St, London N9 9H.

Family flowers welcome.

A donation box will be at the church for donations to Alzheimers Society.

Flowers can be delivered to Archangel Funerals by 4pm, Thursday 8th May.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

