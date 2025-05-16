We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Haris Tsappas has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Haris Tsappas

(From Nicosia, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Haris (Harry) Tsappas; beloved husband,father and grandfather on 2nd May 2025, at the age of 71.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends,who will always cherish the memories of his loving personality.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 21st May, at 12:30 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Town Road,

Edmonton N9 0LP, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery,Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1NL.

His wife Androulla, his children Kyri, Philip and Katie and his beloved grandson Manel extend a warm invitation

to friends and family to gather for this final farewell.

In lieu of flowers, a donation box will be available for North London Hospice.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Χάρης Τσάππας

(από τη Λευκωσία, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον ειρηνικό θάνατο του Χάρη Τσάππα, αγαπημένου συζύγου, πατέρα και παππού,που απεβίωσε στις 2 Μαΐου 2025, σε ηλικία 71 ετών.

Θα λείψει βαθιά στην οικογένεια και τους φίλους του, οι οποίοι θα λατρεύουν πάντα τις αναμνήσεις της αγαπημένης του προσωπικότητας.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τετάρτη 21 Μαΐου, στις 12:30μμ από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Town Road, Edmonton N9 0LP,και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο New Southgate,Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1NL.

Η σύζυγός του Ανδρούλλα, τα παιδιά του Κυριάκος, Φίλιππος και Κέιτι και ο αγαπημένος του εγγονός Μανέλ απευθύνουν θερμή πρόσκληση σε φίλους και συγγενείς να παρευρεθούν για το τελευταίο αντίο στον αγαπημένο μας Χάρη.

Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για το North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

