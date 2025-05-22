We sadly announce that UK Cypriot George Loizou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

George Loizou

(from London)

(Parents Demetris Loizou from Paralimni Cyprus

Stamatina Loizou from Samos Greece)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Loizou from London who left us on the 13th April 2025. At the age of 66.

He leaves behind his wife of 41 years Helen, daughters Matina and Sophia, son Demetris, grandchildren Elena and Michael and (George on the way), brothers Panos and John relatives and many friends.

George worked for many years at the Health and Safety

Executive HSE where the research of his and his teams work contributed for the benefit to the wellbeing of mankind.

Funeral to be held at 12pm on the 30th May 2025 at the

Annunciation Church, Chesterfield 2 Spencer Street

Chesterfield S40 4SD with the wake to follow at the

Ringwood Hotel and Spa, Ringwood Road Brimington

Chesterfield S43 1DQ time 1.30pm.To attend the wake please complete the following form

https://forms.gle/jxw1T451wd1uHnbp8

Parikiaki extend their condolences tó the family

