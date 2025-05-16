We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Eleni Stylianou (Elli) has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Eleni Stylianou (Elli)

(from Yialousa, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Eleni Stylianou (Elli) from Yialousa, Cyprus,

who passed away on Tuesday 6th May 2025, aged 96.

Elli came to England in 1952 and leaves behind her children Peter and Christina, son-in-law Pavlos, granddaughters Maria and Sophia, siblings Nicholas, Millia and Photoulla, and many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Thursday 22nd May 2025, at 10am,at All Saints Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Camden St, London, NW1 OJA.

The burial will be at New Southgate Cemetery,and the wake will take place at Elli’s house.

Instead of flowers, there will be a collection box for The British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Ελένη Στυλιανού (Έλλη)

(από τη Γιαλούσα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Ελένης Στυλιανού (Έλλη) από τη Γιαλούσα της Κύπρου,

η οποία απεβίωσε την Τρίτη 6 Μαΐου 2025, σε ηλικία 96 ετών.

Η Έλλη ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1952 και καταλείπει τα παιδιά της Πέτρο και Χριστίνα, τον γαμπρό της Παύλο, τις εγγονές της Μαρία και Σοφία,τα αδέλφια της Νικόλαο, Μίλια και Φωτούλα,και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Πέμπτη 22 Μαΐου 2025, στις 10πμ, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό των Αγίων Πάντων, Camden St, London, NW1 OJA.

Η ταφή θα γίνει στο Κοιμητήριο New Southgate και η παρηγοριά στο σπίτι της Έλλης.

Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών για το The British Heart Foundation.

