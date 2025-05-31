We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Eleni Demosthenous has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Eleni Demosthenous

(from Psimolofou, Cyprus)

(Arrived in England 1960)

It is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, yiayia and great grandmother, Eleni Demosthenous,who passed away on Sunday 18th of May, at the age of 93.

She leaves behind 5 children, Margarita, Barbara, Androulla, Kostantinos and Niky, 3 sons-in-law, Andreas, Achilleas, Philip, daughter-in-law Laura, her 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 12:15pm on Wednesday 11th June at Greek Orthodox church of St John the Baptist,

Wightman Road, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

A donation box will be available for the Alzheimer’s Society,and flowers can be sent to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors Ltd, 131-133, Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG, by Tuesday 10th June.

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Ελένη Δημοσθένους

που απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 18 Μαΐου, σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα 5 παιδιά της, Μαργαρίτα, Βαρβάρα, Ανδρούλλα, Κωνσταντίνο και Νίκη, 3 γαμπρούς, Ανδρέα, Αχιλλέα και Φίλιππο,τη νύφη της Λώρα, 11 εγγόνια και 5 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στις 12:15μμ, την Τετάρτη 11 Ιουνίου από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY,

και στη συνέχεια η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο Southgate,Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Road South, London N11 1NP.

Θα υπάρχει διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών για το Alzheimer’s Society,ενώ λουλούδια μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors Ltd, 131-133, Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London N22 8NG, μέχρι την Τρίτη 10 Ιουνίου.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

