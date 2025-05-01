We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Demetra Trifona has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Demetra Trifona

(From Ayios Sergios, Famagusta)

It is with very heavy hearts and the deepest sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother on Friday 11th April 2025, at the age of 92.

Demetra came to London in 1961 with her husband George and her 3 children where she worked as a seamstress. She will always be remembered for the love she gave to her family and her kind, generous nature towards everyone. Her passing has left a void in our hearts and words cannot express how much she will be missed.

She leaves behind her children Akis, Eftihia, Margarita, Grandchildren Alex, Christopher, Sophia, Gina, Christine, Melissa, Alexandra and 8 great grand children.

The funeral will take place on Friday 9th May 2025, at 12pm, at St John The Baptist Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, followed by the burial at 2pm, at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at St John the Baptist church hall after the burial.

Flowers are welcome and can be delivered to Demetriou & English on Thursday 8th before 5pm or on Friday 9th by 8.30am but there will also be a donation box at the church for the North London Hospice.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Δήμητρα Τρύφωνα

(από τον Άγιο Σέργιο, Αμμόχωστος)

Με πολύ βαριά καρδιά και με βαθύτατη θλίψη

ανακοινώνουμε τον ειρηνικό θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς την

Παρασκευή 11 Απριλίου 2025, σε ηλικία 92 ετών.

Η Δήμητρα ήρθε στο Λονδίνο το 1961 με τον σύζυγό της Γιώργο και τα 3 παιδιά της, όπου εργάστηκε ως μοδίστρα. Θα τη θυμόμαστε πάντα για την αγάπη που έδωσε στην

οικογένειά της και την ευγενική, γενναιόδωρη φύση της προς όλους. Ο θάνατός της άφησε ένα κενό στις καρδιές μας και τα λόγια δεν μπορούν να εκφράσουν πόσο θα μας λείψει.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της Άκη, Ευτυχία και Μαργαρίτα,

τα εγγόνια Άλεξ, Χριστόφορο, Σοφία, Τζίνα, Κριστίν, Μελίσα, Αλεξάνδρα και 8 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 9 Μαΐου 2025, στις

12μμ, από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννου του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στις 2μμ, στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην

αίθουσα του ιερού ναού του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή μετά την ταφή.

2 / 2

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να παραδοθούν στο Demetriou & English την Πέμπτη 8 Μαΐου πριν από τις 5μμ, ή την Παρασκευή 9 Μαΐου στις 8.30πμ, αλλά θα υπάρχει επίσης ένα κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

