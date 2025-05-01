We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Christos Loizou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Christos Loizou

(from Vatili, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce that our beloved husband,

father, grandfather and great-grandfather Christos Loizou

passed away on Monday 14 April 2025, aged 90.

He leaves behind his wife Prokopou from Spathariko, 2 children Vassos and Tony, daughter in law Helen, 5 grandchildren Christina, Stelios, Christos, Kyri and Alexia, 5 great grandchildren Elyssia, Emilia. Marios, Georgio and Sophia, along with many relatives and friends.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 7th May 2025, at 11am,

at The Greek Orthodox Church of St Mary’s (Panayia), 22 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London N22 8LB, followed by the burial at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Park, Rd, London N11 1JJ, at 12.30pm.

The wake will take place at Ariana Banqueting Suite, Oakleigh Road South, Barnet, London, N11 1GN. Instead of floral tributes there will be a donation box at church for the British Heart Foundation.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Χρίστος Λοΐζου

(από την Βατύλη, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο αγαπημένος μας σύζυγος, πατέρας, παππούς και προπάππους Χρήστος Λοΐζου απεβίωσε

τη Δευτέρα 14 Απριλίου 2025, σε ηλικία 90 ετών.

Kαταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Προκοπού από το Σπαθαρικό, 2 παιδιά, τον Βάσο και τον Τόνυ, νύφη Ελένη, 5 εγγόνια, Χριστίνα, Στέλιο, Χρήστο, Κύρη και Αλεξία, 5 δισέγγονα, Ελισία, Αιμιλία, Μάριο, Τζόρτζιο και Σοφία, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 7 Μαΐου 2025, στις 11πμ, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου (Παναγία), 22 Trinity Road, Wood Green, Λονδίνο N22 8LB, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park, Rd, London, N11 1JJ, στις 12:30μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Suite, Oakleigh Road South, Barnet, London, N11 1GN. Αντί για λουλούδια, θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το British Heart Foundation.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family