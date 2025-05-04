We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Christine Nicou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Christine Nicou

(from West Wickham, Kent)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Nicou on 22 April 2025, aged 67.

Christine was a wonderfully kind, selfless, and devoted wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Her legacy of warmth, compassion, and strength will continue to inspire us and live on in our hearts forever.

Christine leaves behind her dear husband Pavlos; her beloved children Niki, Theo and Nick; her mother Catina; her son-in-law Andros; her daughters-in-law Shahd and Ana; and her grandchildren Kyri, Pavlos and Raphael.

The funeral will be held at 11am, on Saturday 10 May 2025 at the Church of Saints Riginos and Oresti in Apliki Orinis, Nicosia, Cyprus.

Following the burial, there will be a wake.

Instead of floral contributions, the family kindly wish donations to be made to the Church and St Christopher’s Hospice.

You can donate by clicking on below link

https://christinenicou.muchloved.com/

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Χριστίνα Νίκου

(από το Γουέστ Γουίκχαμ, Κέντ)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της Xριστίνας Νίκου στις 22 Απριλίου 2025, σε ηλικία 67 ετών.

Η Χριστίνα ήταν μια υπέροχα ευγενική, ανιδιοτελής και αφοσιωμένη

σύζυγος, κόρη, μητέρα και γιαγιά. Θα λείψει πολύ σε όλους όσους τη γνώριζαν και την αγαπούσαν. Η κληρονομιά της ζεστασιάς, της συμπόνιας και της

δύναμης που κληρονόμησε θα συνεχίσει να μας εμπνέει και να ζει στις

καρδιές μας για πάντα.

Η Χριστίνα καταλείπει τον αγαπημένο της σύζυγο Παύλο, τα αγαπημένα της παιδιά Νίκη, Θεοφάνη και Νίκο, τη μαμά της Κατίνα, τον γαμπρό της Άντρο, τις νύφες της Σαχντ και Άννα, και τα εγγόνια της Κυριάκο, Παύλο και Ραφαήλ.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί στις 11πμ το Σάββατο 10 Μαΐου 2025, στην εκκλησία των Αγίων Ρηγίνου και Ορέστη στο Απλίκι Ορεινής, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος.

Μετά την ταφή, θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά. Αντί για στεφάνια, η

οικογένεια επιθυμεί να γίνουν εισφορές στην Εκκλησία και στο St Christopher’s Hospice.

You can donate by clicking on below link

https://christinenicou.muchloved.com/

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family