We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Antonis Kyriacou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Antonis Kyriacou

(from Ayios Elias Famagusta Cyprus)

It is with great sadness we announce that our beloved father, father in law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away on Wednesday 7 May 2025.

The funeral will take place on Friday 23 May 2025, at 10am, at St John the Baptist Church Wightman Road N8 OLY, followed by the burial at New Southgate cemetery, Brunswick Road London N11 1JJ, at 12pm

followed by a wake to be announced.

Instead of floral tributes there will be a donation box at the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Αντώνης Κυριάκου

(από τον Άγιο Ηλία, Αμμόχωστος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο αγαπημένος μας πατέρας, πεθερός, παππούς, προπάππους και αδελφός απεβίωσε την

Τετάρτη 7 Μαΐου 2025.

Η κηδεία θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Παρασκευή 23 Μαΐου 2025, στις

10πμ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road N8 OLY, και η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Road London N11 1JJ, στις 12μμ, και στη συνέχεια θα

ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά, η οποία θα ανακοινωθεί αργότερα.

Αντί για στεφάνια, θα υπάρχει κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

