We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Andreas Papakyriacou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Papakyriacou

(From Rizokarpaso)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Andreas Papakyriacou on Sunday 11th May 2025, at the age of 93.

He leaves behind his son – Evangelos, daughter in law – Soulla, grandchildren – Lucy and Tony, one brother and one sister.

The funeral will be held on Monday 2nd June at 10.30am at St.Johns the Baptist, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London N8 0LY, followed by the burial at 12.30pm,at New Southgate Cemetery,Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1JJ.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Αντρέας Παπακυριάκου

(από το Ριζοκάρπασο)

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ανδρέα Παπακυριάκου ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Κυριακή 11 Μαΐου 2025,σε ηλικία 93 ετών.

Καταλείπει το γιο του – Ευάγγελο, νύφη Σούλλα, τα εγγόνια του – Λούσι και Τόνι – ένα αδελφό και μια αδελφή.

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί τη Δευτέρα 2 Ιουνίου, στις 10:30πμ, τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Rd, Harringay Ladder, London, N8 0LY, και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 12:30μμ, στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate,Brunswick Park Rd, London, N11 1JJ.

