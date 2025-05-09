We sadly announce that ﻿Georgios Stavros has passed away

﻿† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿Georgios Stavros

﻿(From Morfovouni, Karditsa, Greece)

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved father

and grandfather Georgios Stavros, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday 29th April, at the age of 89.

He leaves behind his daughter Eve, son Vas, son in law Sean, daughter in law Denise, and 4 grandchildren, Bella, Pia, Margot and Sebastian.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 14th May 2025, at 12noon at The Greek Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist, Wightman Road, Harringay London N8 OLY, followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street London N9 9HP, at 2pm. The wake will follow at the cemetery.

Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Demetriou and English Funeral Directors. There will also be a donation box where the proceeds will be given to the Orthodox Church of St John the Baptist.

“Rest in peace and may your memory be eternal.”

﻿† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

﻿Γεώργιος Σταύρος

﻿(από το Μορφοβούνι, Καρδίτσα. Ελλάδα)

﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε την απώλεια του αγαπημένου μας πατέρα oκαι παππού Γεωργίου Σταύρου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε ειρηνικά την Τρίτη 29 Απριλίου, σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Καταλείπει την κόρη του Εύα, τον γιο του Βάσσο, τον γαμπρό του Σον, τη νύφη του Ντενίζ και 4 εγγόνια, Μπέλα, Πία, Μάργκοτ και Σεμπάστιαν.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 14 Μαΐου 2025, στις 12μμ,από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road,Harringay London N8 OLY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street London N9 9HP, στις 2μμ.

Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο κοιμητήριο.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα και μπορούν να σταλούν στο Demetriou and English Funeral Directors. Θα υπάρχει επίσης διαθέσιμο

κουτί εισφορών όπου τα έσοδα θα δοθούν στον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή.

«Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη και ας είναι αιωνία η μνήμη σου»

Parikiaķi extend their condolences to the family