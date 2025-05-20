We sadly announce that ﻿Anna Zographou has passed away

﻿† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿Anna Zographou

﻿((Nee Dontas) from Kipouries, Chios, Greece))

﻿We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anna Zographou.

She leaves behind her husband Photis, daughter Androulla, son Yiannis, son in law Alex, grandchildren Anna Maria, her husband Miro, Christakis,his wife Negin and Photis and great-grandchildren Cyrus and Aria.

She was a loving and doting mother whose family was the centre of her world. She was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining friends and family. She would whip up a feast in a matter of minutes and was always the life and soul of any gathering.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 4th June 2025, at 12pm, at St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL,

followed by the burial at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, London N9 9HP.

A wake will follow at the church hall of St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church.

Anna, wishes were for flowers from the family only and there will be a donation box at the church for Alzheimer’s Research UK for anyone who would like to contribute.

“She will be sorely missed.”

﻿† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

﻿Άννα Ζωγράφου

﻿((από το γένος Δοντας) από τις Κηπουριές Χίου, Ελλάδα))

﻿Με θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς, Άννας Ζωγράφου.

Κατλείπει τον σύζυγό της Φώτη, την κόρη της Ανδρούλλα, τον γιο της Γιάννη, τον γαμπρό της Άλεξ, τα εγγόνια της Άννα Μαρία, τον σύζυγό της Μίρο, τον Χριστάκη, τη σύζυγό του Νέγκιν και Φώτη και τα δισέγγονα Κύρο και Άρια.

Ήταν μια στοργική μητέρα, της οποίας η οικογένεια αποτελούσε

το κέντρο του κόσμου της. Ήταν υπέροχη μαγείρισσα και αγαπούσενα φιλοξενεί φίλους και συγγενείς. Ετοίμαζε γεύμα μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά και ήταν πάντα η ζωή και η ψυχή κάθε συγκέντρωσης.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 4 Ιουνίου 2025, στις 12μμ, από τον Καθεδρικό Ναό της Αγίας Αικατερίνης, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο του Έντμοντον, Church Street, London, N9 9HP. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στην αίθουσα της εκκλησίας της Αγίας Αικατερίνης. Η ευχή της Άννας ήταν λουλούδια μόνο από την οικογένεια.

Θα υπάρχει ένα κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το Alzheimer’s Research UK για όποιον θέλει να συνεισφέρει.

«Θα μας λείψει πολύ»

Parikiaki extend theír condolences to the family