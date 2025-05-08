We sadly announce that 42 year old UK Cypriot Elena Georgiou has passed away

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Elena Georgiou

(From London)

It is with greatest sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful Elena,

the sunshine of our lives. Elena passed away on Monday 21st April, at the age of 42.

Elena was the funniest, kindest and most caring person you would ever meet and would do anything

for her loved ones. She was the strongest and bravest woman and dealt with any obstacle with positivity

and a beautiful smile

We love you and miss you very much and you will always be in our hearts.

She leaves behind her parents George from Karavas and Stella from Leonarisso, sister Desi, brother in law Pavlo, goddaughter Gianna, godson Phillip and many cousins, aunties, uncles and friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 16th May 2025,at 10am, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church,Corner of Logan Rd &, Town Rd, London N9 0LP,

followed by the burial at the New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

The wake will take place at The Winchmore Pub, 235 Winchmore Hill Road, N21 1QA.

The family welcome flowers but will also havea donation box at church for Brain Tumour charity.

Flowers to be delivered to Archangel Funerals by 4pm Thursday 15th May.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑΣ

Έλενα Γεωργίου

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και ραγισμένες καρδιές ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της όμορφης Έλενας,της ηλιαχτίδας της ζωής μας. Η Έλενα απεβίωσε

τη Δευτέρα 21 Απριλίου, σε ηλικία 42 ετών.

Η Έλενα ήταν το πιο αστείο, το πιο ευγενικό και το πιο

στοργικό άτομο που θα συναντούσατε ποτέ και θα έκανε

τα πάντα για τα αγαπημένα της πρόσωπα. Ήταν η πιο

δυνατή και γενναία γυναίκα και αντιμετώπιζε κάθε εμπόδιο με θετικότητα και ένα όμορφο χαμόγελο.

Σε αγαπάμε και μας λείπεις πολύ

και θα είσαι πάντα στις καρδιές μας.

Καταλείπει τους γονείς της Γιώργο από τον Καραβά και Στέλλα από το Λεονάρισο, την αδερφή της Δέσποινα,

τον κουνιάδο της Παύλο, την βαφτιστικιά της Ιωάννα,

το βαφτιστικό της Φίλιππο και πολλά

ξαδέρφια, θείες, θείους και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 16 Μαΐου 2025,

στις 10πμ, από τον ιερό ναό του Αγίου Δημητρίου,Corner of Logan Rd &, Town Rd, London N9 0LP,

και στη συνέχεια θα γίνει η ταφή στο Κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Winchmore Pub, 235 Winchmore Hill Road, N21 1QA.

Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα, αλλά θα υπάρχει και διαθέσιμο κουτί εισφορών στην εκκλησία για το φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα Brain Tumour.

Τα λουλούδια μπορούν να παραδοθούν στο

Archangel Funerals έως τις 4μμ την Πέμπτη 15 Μαΐου.

Parikiaki extend their condoleňces to the family