We have a strategy to create the conditions for the resumption of Cyprus talks

President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday that although things are difficult, we have the strategy to create conditions that will lead to the resumption of the Cyprus talks.

In statements to journalists on the sidelines of the Pancyprian Public Servants’ Trade Union Annual Conference, in Nicosia, the President of the Republic said that during his meeting on Monday with Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, the latter refused to discuss or make decisions on issues for which they had made promises to the UN Secretary-General.

Replying to a journalist’s remark that the impression is that he is disappointed because the meetings on the Cyprus issue concern the Confidence Building Measures and not the essence of the problem, and asked if this is the aim, the President of the Republic said that “of course it is not our aim” adding that it is for this reason that the UN Secretary-General decided, in Geneva, to appoint a Personal Envoy, who will be in Cyprus after May 12th.

“Yesterday basically Mr. Tatar refused to discuss or take decisions on issues for which we made promises to the UN Secretary-General. And all this happened in the presence of the UNSG’s Special Representative. It is not a matter of either disappointment or optimism, I know much better than anyone else which is the current situation”, he said.

It is for this reason that we are intensifying our efforts, he added, and expressed hope that in the coming days there will be some developments, that will contribute towards this direction, not only for the Confidence Building Measures but most importantly for the resumption of the Cyprus talks on the basis of the agreed framework.

“What I saw yesterday is that there was no potential of making any decisions on issues for which we made promises to the UN Secretary General”, he pointed out.

Asked what makes him believe that there will be a change of stance, he replied that the obligation he has towards the people of Cyprus is to do his utmost to create conditions for the resumption of talks.

“In order to create the conditions for the resumption of talks, an important factor is the international community. Therefore, we are strengthening them even more, we hope to have some announcements in the coming days, which will help us in this direction. Things have never been easy, but we have proven in many cases, not only in the Cyprus issue, that being persistent and having a clear goal and a strategy bears results,” he said.

Every day, he added, we are taking action, just like we did before the meeting in Geneva, he noting, adding that developments have proven predictions made by some people that there would be no conference (on Cyprus) and no (UNSG) Personal Envoy, wrong “as a result of our own actions”.

Noting that Cyprus has been occupied by Turkey for 50 years now, he said that every day that passes by makes the situation more difficult.

“I have an obligation, as I promised to the Cypriot people, to do everything possible. And that is what I am doing” he said, adding that things are not easy, “but we have the key, we have the strategy, we have the way to create the facts that will lead us there,” he concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.