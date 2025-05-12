Watch Barbie and Moana in your Haringey libraries this week!

Barbie (2023, Certificate: 12, Running time: 114 minutes) is on at Wood Green at 5pm on Thursday (15 May 2025) and Moana (2016, Certificate: PG, Running time: 107 minutes) will be shown at Marcus Garvey Library on Saturday (17 May 2025) at 2:30pm.

Here’s a small selection of the other fabulous and fun activities and events taking place across our libraries in Haringey throughout this week.

Monday 12 May:

Head over to Hornsey Library between 3:30pm and 4:30pm for a Lamp arts and crafts session to mark the birthday of the world-renowned nurse Florence Nightingale, who saved the lives of many soldiers during the Crimean War (1854-1856).

Did you know that soldiers began to refer to Florence Nightingale as ‘the lady with the lamp’ because she was often seen at night walking around with her lamp to check on the patients? This arts and crafts session is suitable for children aged three and above.

Tuesday 13 May:

We’re holding a group discussion at Coombes Croft Library between 5pm and 6pm as part of our events and activities to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Come and celebrate the power of community to support good mental health and wellbeing by joining a group of like-minded people to build connection and share your interests and values. Light refreshments will be provided during this group discussion session.

Wednesday 14 May:

Alexandra Park Library will be hosting a monthly Book Group meeting from 2:15pm to 4pm. The book up for discussion in May is The River by Rumer Godden. To register your interest, please email: [email protected]. To reserve a title, please ask at the counter or visit the bookshelf on our digital library!

There’s also a Shared Reading Group session at Marcus Garvey Library between 2:30pm and 4pm. The group is open to all, free to attend and there’s no preparation required!

A group of people – one of them a trained Reader Leader – reads a great novel, short story or poem aloud. There’s no need for group members to read aloud or speak though – it’s fine to just listen. The idea is to create a space where people feel at ease.

Reading the literature aloud in real time means that everyone is involved in a shared, lived experience. Group members are encouraged by the Reader Leader to respond personally; sharing feelings, thoughts and memories provoked by the reading.

Thursday 15 May:

There’s Crochet Club at St Ann’s Library from 4pm and 5pm. It’s suitable for all levels, although participants are kindly asked to bring double knit yarn and a 3.5mm or 4mm crochet hook.

There’s another Crochet Club session on at the same library this Saturday (17 May) between 2pm and 3pm.

Friday 16 May:

There’s messy fun for little hands during a ‘Get Creative’ activity at Highgate Library from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, when children aged between three and 10 can make, stick, colour and paint!

One of our popular ‘Song, Rhyme and Play’ sessions is also on between 2pm and 3pm at our Library of the Month for May, Stroud Green and Harringay, where toddlers aged 0 to three can enjoy traditional nursery rhymes and songs.

For further information on all the exciting and fun activities and events taking place in libraries across our borough for Haringey adults, children and families alike, please download our What’s On in Libraries brochure.