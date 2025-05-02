Viral Islington shoplifter jailed and banned from City

A shoplifter, who went viral after being caught on camera brazenly stealing from a supermarket in the City of London, has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Duane Moss, 42, of Highbury New Park, Islington, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering the Square Mile for five years.

Moss had repeatedly targeted the same M&S Food store on High Holborn.

Sergeant James Wood, of the Proactive Acquisitive Crime team, City of London Police, said:

“This is a reminder to any shoplifter who thinks they can steal from businesses in the City: we will find you and bring you before the courts.

“We will use all our resources in keeping businesses and members of the public safe. Duane Moss had committed these offences with no thought or consideration to anybody he had come across.

“This CBO will act as a deterrent to reoffending. If Moss breaches his CBO, he could face further jail time.”

The Proactive Acquisitive Crime Team focuses on crimes such as theft of bags, phone snatches and shoplifting.

The dedicated team is successfully bringing criminals to justice who prey on those out in the City and proactive arrests are disrupting those involved in serious organised crime.