VE (Victory in Europe) Day is today.

Enfield gave thanks to the men and women who defended the freedoms we enjoy today at a service that took place at Enfield War Memorial this morning, to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

Cllr Ergin Erbil, Leader of the Council and Cllr Mohammad Islam, Mayor of Enfield, laid poppy wreaths at the Memorial to pay their respects.

Find out more here: https://orlo.uk/gtfTh #VEDay #VEDay80

