VE Day celebrated and commemorated in Haringey

Haringey residents joined together at Tottenham Community Sports Centre on Thursday (8 May) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

VE Day Event Pic 8

The Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Sue Jameson, gave an emotive speech focusing on the sacrifices made by those brave men and women in the past so that we all can enjoy the freedoms and liberty in the present day.

Cllr Jameson said:

Today marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, when the Second World War finally ended in Europe.

Each person will have their own personal experiences and memories of that day. At last, the people of Europe had the biggest thing to celebrate. The war had gone on for so long and dominated everyone’s lives and destroyed so many families and communities. Some soldiers may have fought in both wars. Fighting in one is too much.

Our brave men fought to protect our freedoms. In Haringey, we want everyone to be able to be themselves regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation. Brave men fought so we can live in a democracy with freedoms and have the power to shape our own futures. So many gave their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom. We need to remember, and I hope, learn. Today is an opportunity to share stories, talk and explore.

As we reflect on this historic day, let us remember the lessons of the past and commit ourselves to upholding democracy, liberty and justice for all.

Renowned sports artist Paul Trevillion, who was born in Tottenham on 11 March 1934, recounted what it is like to grow up in an area heavily hit by the Blitz from the German Luftwaffe during World War Two.

Those recollections were made all the more vivid and real for those in attendance too after Paul brought along an air-raid siren that will have warned of imminent danger and incoming fire between September 1940 and May 1941.

The community centre manager Kevin Lincoln BEM also provided a history of the venue, which had been the mainly disused Tottenham Territorial Army (TA) Drill Hall until it became the Haringey Sports Centre in 1969.

Trevillion’s account of what life was like in Tottenham at the time was recorded for posterity as part of an ‘Oral History’ initiative by the nearby Bruce Castle Museum and Archive, with other attendees being encouraged to share their personal stories, memories, photos or meaningful items – as well as sing remembrance songs – during this commemorative celebration.

A clip of Sir Winston Churchill’s speech on VE Day was played to the assembled gathering, who also got to listen to – and reminisce about – music from the 1940s.

Held in partnership between Haringey Council and Tottenham Community Sports Centre, this community-focused VE Day event also doubled up as the latest Gather programme meeting at the centre.

Developed through creativity and partnerships, the scheme brings local people together to celebrate diversity as part of a grassroots, cultural project in the Tottenham area.

