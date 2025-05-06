VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations in Broxbourne

The Council recognises and commemorates the anniversary of the 80th year of VE and VJ Day. The Council pays tribute and remembers all those who lost their lives on sea, land and air, including many thousands of civilians, in defence of their communities and Country.

At 9am on Thursday 8 May, the VE Flag will be raised at the Council Offices in Cheshunt, along with a reading of the VE Day Proclamation. All are welcome to attend, especially veterans and families of those who served in World War Two.

From 9.30am residents can join with the Friends of Cedars Park as they Dig for Victory at Cedars Park, Waltham Cross or can produce remembrance crosses with the Men’s Shed. From 10.45am residents are invited to gather by the Tommy statue and WW1 Replica Tank for a short service of remembrance, followed by refreshments using recipes from 1945.

On the evening of Thursday 8 May, there will be a programme of entertainment in Grundy Park starting at 6pm, including local singers and the Enfield Brass Band, activities for children and promotions by local uniformed organisations. Military vehicles from the era will be on display and traditional fish and chips will be on sale. This will be followed by the lighting of a VE Day Beacon at Grundy Park. The lighting of this lamp of peace, by the Mayor of Broxbourne, Councillor Sherrie McDaid, will take place at 9.30pm at the same time as 1,000 other locations across the UK.

On Friday 9 May, the Spotlight in Hoddesdon will have two screenings of The Darkest Hour featuring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. The film is set in May 1940 where the fate of World War II hangs on Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler, or fight on knowing that it could mean the end of the British Empire. Screenings are at 2pm and 6pm and cost £8 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.thespotlightvenue.com.

A map of key World War Two sites in the Borough will be available on the Council’s website. These include sites such as Lieutenant Ellis Way where an American Air Force bomber crashed, Burnt Farm where an anti-aircraft gun emplacement was located, the Borough’s four war memorials, locations where bombs dropped in the Borough, sites of pillboxes, the role played by Broxbourne Aerodrome and locations where Nissen huts and air raid shelters were made.

From July there will be an exhibition entitled ‘Broxbourne At War’ at Lowewood Museum in Hoddesdon. Residents who would like to contribute memories, photographs or artefacts to this exhibition can contact the Museum on [email protected] or by telephone on 01992 445596.

Bunting is also being erected in the Borough’s town centres.

Events are also being planned to mark the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day on 15 August.

For information on any of these events, please contact the Council’s Community Development Team at [email protected] or 01992 785555.