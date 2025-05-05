US Ambassador to Cyprus gets powerful Ukraine role, and that’s good news for Cyprus

In a move that shows just how much trust Washington has in her, US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Davis has just been handed a second, extremely high-stakes job: America’s top diplomat in war-torn Ukraine.

While still serving as ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, Davis is now also the acting US Charge d’Affaires in Kyiv, stepping in at a time when the war with Russia is at a critical turning point. Her appointment was personally approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a clear sign of confidence in her diplomatic skills and crisis-handling experience.

So what does this mean for Cyprus?

According to sources in Washington, Davis isn’t going anywhere. She’ll continue her role in Cyprus alongside her new Ukraine assignment. And while that might sound like a logistical nightmare, officials at the US State Department believe she can pull it off without missing a beat.

In fact, it might just be a win-win for Cyprus.

By taking on one of the most sensitive diplomatic posts in the world, Davis’s profile in Washington is skyrocketing, and so is her access to America’s power players. She now has a direct line to the National Security Council, the Pentagon, and the upper echelons of the State Department. That kind of access can only strengthen Cyprus’ own ties with the US, especially as the island looks to solidify its role as a key regional partner.

Over the past few years, Davis has worked closely with President Nikos Christodoulides and the Cypriot government, helping to deepen cooperation on defense, energy, and regional stability. She’s also played a quiet but pivotal role in positioning Cyprus as a steady hand during regional crises, from the Gaza war to shifting dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Her new assignment in Ukraine only adds to that clout.

Eventually, when the US appoints a full-time ambassador to Ukraine and Davis returns full-time to Cyprus, she’ll be coming back with even more experience and even stronger connections in Washington. That’s likely to give Cyprus an extra edge when it comes to pushing forward on strategic issues like security, energy cooperation, and regional diplomacy.

For now, though, all eyes are on Davis as she splits her time between Nicosia and Kyiv. It’s a heavy lift, but if anyone can juggle both posts, it’s someone who’s already earned the trust of the White House.

