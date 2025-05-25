Update: Statement following fatal fire in Brent

Following this morning’s tragic fatal fire in Tillett Close, Brent, Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met’s local policing team in north-west London, provided the following statement to the media:

“Good afternoon. I’m Superintendent Steve Allen from the local policing team in north-west London.

“I’m here to provide an update on the tragic incident that occurred here overnight.

Firstly, my thoughts – and the thoughts of all of the emergency services – are with the four people who died in the fire – as well as the two people who were taken to hospital.

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are leading the investigation – and we are working closely with the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire.

“Our officers were called to the scene in Tillett Close shortly after one o’clock this morning.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, I can confirm a woman and three of her children died at the scene.

“A further two members of the same family were taken to hospital and continue to receive treatment.

“The wider family have been informed, and officers will continue to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“We remain in the early stages of our investigation, however one man was arrested outside the house. He remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

“I recognise the significant impact this incident has had on the community. We are working closely with local authority partners and will have officers in Tillet Close throughout the day.

“I would also ask anyone with information about what happened to contact us by calling 101 or speaking to officers at the scene.