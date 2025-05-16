Ukrainian National charged with three counts of arson with intent on properties connected to Keir Starmer

A man arrested in connection with a series of arson attacks in north London has been charged.

Roman Lavrynovych 21 (06.02.04), of Sydenham, a Ukrainian national has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

The charges, which were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to three incidents connected to PM Keir Starmer – a vehicle fire in NW5 on 8 May, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on 11 May and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of 12 May.

Due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires.

Lavrynovych was arrested in the early hours of 13 May and has remained in custody after warrants of further detention were obtained.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 16 May.