UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council’s working dinner with Cyprus High Commissioner

The Board of the UKCEC and its “Gen Y Innovation Network” leadership had a very constructive working dinner with the Cyprus High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Kyriacós Kouros, on Thursday 8th May in Central London.

This was an opportunity for the Council to highlight its work over the last 12 years and for the High Commissioner to provide an informative update on Cyprus political and economic developments. The dinner is part of an ongoing dialogue between the Council and Cyprus’s top diplomat in London which aims to foster ever closer collaboration in the interests of Cyprus, the United Kingdom and the strategic partnership between the two historically linked countries.

Peter Droussiotis, Chairman of the Council, focused on the organisation’s overarching mission which is centred on building a powerful network of community talent, championing the new generations of the Cypriot diaspora’s professional and business people, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and academics and making the community’s presence in the UK more visible, more relevant and more influential.