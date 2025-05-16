UK CYPRIOTS IN SUNDAY TIMES RICH LIST 2025

According to the Sunday Times rich List 2024

The Sunday Times Rich List is a list of the wealthiest people or families in the United Kingdom, updated annually in April and published as a magazine supplement by British national Sunday newspaper The Sunday Times since 1989

The richest Cypriots are highlighted below.

Alki David



At number 58 is Alki David and the Leventis family with a value of £2.89 Billion Alki David was born In Nigeria his parents from Cyprus and lives here in the UK and Los Angeles. David, who has appeared as heavies and the like in films or TV series in Britain, runs FilmOn, a patented live-streaming Internet business, allowing access to live HDTV streaming via PCs, televisions and cell phones . David had a controlling 80% stake. Alki David is a member of the prominent Cypriot Leventis family who merged its worldwide bottling operation with Coca Cola to create London listed international drinks bottler Coca Cola HBC.

Lazari Family at number 62 is the Lazari family with a value of £2.65 Billion



The Lazaris purchased. acquired the iconic Fenwick department store on Bond Street.

Located on London’s most famous shopping street, the purchase closed at around £430 million.

The founder Christos Lazari was born in Dora, Limassol arrived in Britain at 16 years old In the early seventies he started working in the dress business eventually owning his own dress manufacturing business Drendie Girl before entering in the property investment business. The business is run by his sons Len and Nick and daughter Andrie.

John Christodoulou is in the List at number 65 with a value of £2.6 Billion



John Christodoulou Born in Cyprus, he fled the country with his family after the Turkish invasion of the island in 1974 and resettled in the U.K.

He decided to drop out of school at age 16 and worked as a diamond mounter, using his early profits to buy his first property: a studio apartment in London.

The Yianis Group’s portfolio includes residential, retail, office and hotel properties, including 5 hotels in the UK.

The Monaco resident still maintains close ties with his birth country and his Yianis Christodoulou Foundation supports children’s education around the world, especially his place of birth Cyprus.

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou at number 97 is Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and family with a value of £1.78 Billion



The son of a Cypriot shipping magnate, Stelios Hadjioannou gets the bulk of his fortune from his stake in budget airline easyJet.Stelios founded easyJet in 1995 after leaving his father’s company; his siblings Clelia and Polys both have large stakes in the airline.

Stelios maintains ownership of the easy brand through his private company, easyGroup.

Through his easyGroup, Stelios has licensed the easy name to such businesses as easyHotel, easyCar and easyCoffee.

Also Cypriot National John Fredriksen and family £13.683bn Shipping and oil services: makes the rich list at no 9

Who makes the top 10?

According to the Sunday Times, the 10 richest families and individuals in the UK, the estimated value of their fortunes and the primary source of their wealth are:

Rank 2025(2024) Name Worth Rise/Fall Source of wealth

1 (1) Gopi Hinduja and family £35.304bn £1.892bn Industry and finance: Hinduja Group

2 (3) David and Simon Reuben and family £26.873bn £1.896bn Property and internet: Reuben Brothers

3 (2) Sir Leonard Blavatnik £25.725bn £3.521bn Investment, music and media: Access Industries

4 (5) Sir James Dyson and family £20.8bn No change Technology: Dyson Group

5 (6) Idan Ofer £20.121bn £5.161bn Shipping and industry: Israel Corporation

6 (8) Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family £17.746bn £3.253bn Retail: Primark

7 (4) Sir Jim Ratcliffe £17.046bn £6.473bn Chemicals: Ineos

8 (7) Lakshmi Mittal and family £15.444bn £523m Steel: ArcelorMittal

9 (9) John Fredriksen and family £13.683bn £816m Shipping and oil services: Frontline

10 (27) Igor and Dmitry Bukhman £12.54bn £6.191bn Games: Playtrix