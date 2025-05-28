UK Cypriot suspected of leading cocaine smuggling ring in Greece

A 43-year-old man of Cypriot origin, born in Britain, is suspected of leading a major drug smuggling ring that was dismantled in Greece.

Authorities allege the group was involved in trafficking large quantities of cocaine from Latin America.

According to police reports, the gang, under the leadership of the 43-year-old, is believed to have purchased cocaine from Ecuadorian cartels, which was then processed into liquid form.

The liquid cocaine was reportedly infused into clothing, which was imported into Greece.

Once the shipments arrived the criminal organisation transported them to an apartment that had been converted into a makeshift laboratory.

There, the cocaine was extracted, processed and repackaged for distribution to buyers.

Three other individuals have already been arrested in connection with the case.

