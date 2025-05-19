UK Cypriot owned Winchmore Brickwork Group battle for fastest bricklayer title

The country’s leading brickwork contractors are battling it out to find who is the fastest in this year’s Super Trowel Subbie Cup.

The latest heat saw Stoke based PBS Potteries Bricklaying Services top the league.

Among the competitors was Winchmore Brickwork Group whose team consisted of three directors who all started on the tools at the London based specialist.

Construction Director Adrian Murray, Project & Design Director Anthony “Tobo” Yianni and Contracts Manager Chris Willmott made a return to their roots taking part in the competition.

Winchmore managing director Lee Campbell said: “Events like the Subbie Cup mean more than just competition — they inspire the next generation, showcasing the pride, precision, and opportunity within construction.

“Adrian, Tobo, and Chris are now leading from the front — not just on projects, but also through mentorship, school visits, and college outreach, promoting the trade they’ve grown with and now represent.”

The country’s top subbies will compete at this year’s Super Trowel final in August where the country’s fastest individual bricklayer will also be crowned.