UK Cypriot Grace Nicolaou reported missing

Grace Nicolaou, who lives in Lutterworth, was last seen on Saturday (May 24) when she was reported missing.

New CCTV images have now been issued, showing the 16-year-old at the Haymarket Bus Station in Leicester city centre at 8.15pm, where it’s believed she caught a bus towards the South Wigston area.

She also has links to the Hertfordshire and it is believed she may have since travelled outside of Leicestershire.

Grace is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build and has short brown hair but maybe wearing a mid-length black wavy wig.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper with the word ‘Paris’ in white across the front, black leggings and Nike trainers.

If you believe you have seen Grace or know where she is, please contact 101, quoting incident number 679 of 24 May.