Two remanded over Omonia fan club attack

Two men, aged 40 and 22, were remanded in police custody for eight days on Tuesday in connection with the violent assault on the Omonia football fan club in Lakatamia on Sunday night.

Police are investigating several serious offences allegedly committed by the suspects, including unlawful entry, rioting, malicious damage, possession of offensive weapons, carrying weapons with intent to commit a felony, bearing arms to incite terror, and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Testifying at Nicosia District Court, a police officer stated that around 10pm on Sunday, approximately 30 individuals—some wearing attire linked to rival football club Apoel—stormed the fan club premises. The attackers assaulted staff and vandalised the property, leaving three people injured.

Surveillance footage from outside the building showed two vehicles arriving at the scene, leading to the identification and arrest of the two suspects. The younger man has denied any involvement in the incident.

According to the officer, police have already collected 15 witness statements and plan to take an additional 70 from individuals connected to the suspects, including family and friends. Authorities are also searching for another 56 people in connection with the attack.

The defence attorney accused the prosecution of stalling by seeking statements from relatives and acquaintances. This was refuted by the investigating officer, who cited procedural requirements.

So far, video evidence from eight surveillance cameras has been reviewed, with footage from four more still pending examination. The investigation also includes verifying whether the suspects hold official fan cards.

The defence criticised the court’s decision to grant an eight-day remand, arguing that it served “ulterior purposes.” The prosecution, however, insisted the gravity of the charges justified extended detention beyond the standard two-day period.

The incident occurred following Sunday night’s match between Omonia and Apoel. Around 50 hooded individuals with concealed faces forcefully entered the Omonia fan club in Lakatamia, wielding offensive weapons such as bats. They caused widespread destruction and injured three individuals during the rampage.

On Tuesday, Lakatamia Mayor Fotoula Hadjipapa strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “an assault on democracy itself.”

