Two Met Police horses attacked by dog while out on patrol

Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after two of their horses were attacked by a dog.

Police Horse Yvonne and Police Horse Snaffles were being ridden by officers Sergeant Leon Astley and PC Grace Miller-McCormack, when they were attacked by a dog in Shepherd’s Bush Green, W12, on Monday, 28 April at 11:30hrs.

The dog chased the horses and repeatedly made attempts to bite their legs while the owner struggled to get the pet back under control. Members of the public ultimately had to step in to help detain the dog.

Thankfully, Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well at their stables with minor injuries and the officers were unharmed.

Sergeant Astley, from the Met Police’s Mounted Branch, said: “What should have been a routine patrol turned out to be unexpectedly eventful, where our hardworking police horses were sadly injured in the course of their duty. Fortunately Yvonne and Snaffles are recovering well and being looked after in their stables.

“We know horses are not a common sight in the capital but we urge all owners to keep their dogs under control to prevent this happening again.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward by calling 101 quoting CAD2691/28APR25.”

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. The dog was seized and later returned to its owner.

A person can receive an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to six months (or both) for having a dog seriously out of control. If the dog injuries someone this can increase to up to five years in prison. It is advisable for owners to keep their dogs on the lead if they don’t have sufficient recall, to ensure the safety of the animal and others around them.

Yvonne, recognisable for her big ears, is 13 years old and has been a police horse since October 2020.

Snaffles, aged 15, has previously starred in Activity Ride, the Mounted Branch’s performance at Olympia, and has been involved in public order policing in central London.

Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on ‘X’ and quote CAD2691/28APR25.