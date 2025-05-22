Trade Minister invites Qatari investors to explore opportunities in Cyprus

Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry George Papanastasiou invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities across a broad range of sectors in Cyprus.

According to a statement released by the Qatar Chamber, Papanastasiou held talks with the Chamber’s Second Vice Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba, during an official visit to Doha aimed at strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Discussions centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation and highlighting the investment potential in both economies. Emphasis was placed on developing partnerships between Cypriot and Qatari companies through joint ventures and collaborative projects.

Al-Athba praised the longstanding and friendly relations between Qatar and Cyprus and reaffirmed the Chamber’s readiness to support deeper engagement between the business communities of both nations. He noted Qatar’s competitive investment environment, underpinned by incentives and regulatory advantages, and welcomed the growing interest among Qatari investors in Cyprus.

Minister Papanastasiou proposed the formation of a joint technical committee to further facilitate business cooperation, building on the existing Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries’ chambers of commerce.

Highlighting Cyprus’ strategic location and EU membership, the minister invited Qatari businesses to consider investment in sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, information technology, artificial intelligence, and financial services.

He also extended an invitation for Qatari investors to participate in the upcoming Investopia Forum, set to take place in Cyprus from 7 to 9 June 2025.