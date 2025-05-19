Cyprus Tourists’ arrivals record a 25.5% increase in April

The arrivals of tourists reached 418,730 in April 2025 compared to 333,563 in April 2024, recording an increase of 25.5%, according to data published by the Statistical Service on Monday.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism in April 2025, with a share of 36.3% (151,883) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 15.2% (63,474), Germany with 7.1% (29,613), Poland with 6,9% (29,009) and Greece with 3.9% (16,354).

For a percentage of 80.3% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in April 2025 was holidays, for 12.7% visit to friends and relatives and for 6.9% business.

Respectively, in April 2024, 82.1% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 9.4% visited friends or relatives and 8.3% visited Cyprus for business reasons.

For the period of January – April 2025, arrivals of tourists totaled 865,326 compared to 748,814 in the corresponding period of 2024, recording an increase of 156%.

Returns of Residents of Cyprus

A total number of 164,844 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in April 2025 compared to 132,806 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 24.1%.

The main countries from which residents of Cyprus returned in April 2025 were Greece with a share of 33.3% (54,967), the United Kingdom with 8.6% (14,111) and Italy with 6.5% (10,735).

The purpose of travel for the residents of Cyprus in April 2025 was mainly holidays, with a percentage of 70.9%, whilst business reasons held a percentage of 17.5%, studies 10.8% and other reasons 0.8%.