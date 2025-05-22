TOTTENHAM UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE VICTORY PARADE – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE VICTORY PARADE – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Club is delighted to announce plans for an open-top bus victory parade on Friday 23 May following last night’s UEFA Europa League Final success in Bilbao.

The time and date have been agreed following close consultation between the Club, its football operations, Haringey and Enfield councils, emergency services and transport partners, to ensure the delivery of a safe and enjoyable event for all.

The parade is expected to depart Edmonton Green at approximately 5.30pm and follow the route below:

The Broadway/Fore Street (Southbound)High Road (Southbound) past the stadiumLansdowne Road (Eastbound)Willoughby Lane (Northbound)Northumberland Park (Westbound)

We expect the parade to last between 60-90 minutes, finishing in the stadium’s service yard adjacent to Sainsbury’s on Northumberland Park.

A staging area will be erected above the High Road outside the stadium on Paxton Terrace to receive the players and coaching staff for a presentation of the trophy to fans gathered shortly after the conclusion of the bus parade. Ahead of this, we shall be keeping fans entertained with a DJ, live music and Legend Q&As from 3pm.

We expect the High Road area outside the stadium with a view of the stage to be extremely busy and full to capacity early – we encourage spectators to spread out along the Parade route. You will be able to watch a livestream of the staged event on the Club’s official website, app and YouTube channel no matter where you are, with a number of screens also positioned at intervals along the route.

Travel information

We advise fans to please read the following information carefully, planning your journey in advance and leaving additional time for your journey to and from the parade.

Road closures

We strongly encourage fans not to drive to the event. Local authorities will be implementing a phased closure of a number of roads impacted by the Parade route from 11am in the interests of public safety. This is likely to significantly increase the level of traffic locally, with delays to journeys expected.

Please take note of the following road closures and timings:

Our full event-day Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) will be in operation as on a matchday, with additional parking bay suspensions across the Parade route and connecting streets.

The Club and its transport partners will endeavour to disperse crowds and re-open roads as soon as possible after the event. However, please be aware it will take some time before the local transport network is back to normal.

Access to North Middlesex Hospital A&E will be maintained at all times.

Trains

Edmonton Green, Silver Street, White Hart Lane and Bruce Grove stations on the Weaver Line all serve the parade route. We expect White Hart Lane station to be extremely busy, so please consider using alternative stations and walking to your preferred spot on the parade route.

Please note, due to the expected large crowds, it may be necessary for certain stations to restrict access on the day or close altogether at short notice in the interests of public safety – this is most likely to be the case at the Weaver Line stations directly serving the parade route, all of which may close or operate as ‘exit only’ after the event.

Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale (Greater Anglia and Victoria Line) and Seven Sisters (Weaver Line and Victoria Line) are also all in walking distance of the parade route and should be utilised – we strongly advise fans to use Tottenham Hale for Greater Anglia services.

Please expect lengthy queues at all stations post-event – we kindly ask for your patience and cooperation with stewards and station staff as they assist fans in getting home safely.

Buses

All local buses will be on diversion from 12:00, other than on the High Road between Lansdowne Road and White Hart Lane, which will be on diversion from 11:00. Bus routes will resume their normal service as roads begin to re-open following the event.

Shuttle Buses and Coaches

Our Shuttle Bus and Regional Coach services will not be in operation for this event.

Cycling

If you cycle, please park up at least 200m away from the parade route and walk to your preferred location. Do not attempt to bring your bike onto the parade route. A geo-fence will be in operation to prevent dockless bikes and scooters parking on the parade route.

Although the Parade does not begin until 5.30pm, we advise fans not to leave it too late to arrive on the route as areas will get extremely busy. Choose the spot at which you intend to watch the Parade and stick to it – it will be difficult for you to move around during the event due to crowds and the need to section off or close areas that reach capacity.

What’s happening on the stage?

A trophy presentation involving the players and coaching staff will take place on a raised staging area erected above the High Road on Paxton Terrace outside the stadium. This is expected to happen shortly after the end of the open-top bus parade. Ahead of this, we shall be keeping fans entertained with a DJ, live music from James Black and Legend Q&As from 3pm. If you wish to get the best possible view of the stage, we advise you to arrive early and head for the High Road – this area is expected to quickly reach capacity and access to be restricted. However, you will be able to watch a livestream of the staged event on the Club’s official website, app and YouTube channel no matter where you are, with a number of screens also positioned at intervals along the route.

Will the stadium itself be open?

The Spurs Shop at the Tottenham Experience will remain open throughout, with capacities controlled and a managed queuing system in place. No other areas of the stadium will be open on the day.

Do I need a ticket?

No, everyone is welcome to join the celebrations. However, we advise that there will be a security screening operation in place with extra Security staff and Police on hand throughout the route. We kindly ask that you comply with any personal and/or bag checks that take place. We shall restrict access to certain areas once they reach capacity.

Can I bring flags and banners?

Yes – and we shall be giving out flags to as many fans as possible on the day. If you choose to bring your own flag or banner, please ensure that messages are appropriate and are not of a political, offensive or inflammatory nature, otherwise they may be confiscated

Are public toilets available?

There are public toilets located throughout the parade route – please respect our neighbours by ensuring you use the toilets provided.

Will food and drink be provided?

Although the stadium will not be open on the day, there are several shops and restaurants across the parade route and we encourage fans to support our local businesses. Please note, drinking alcohol is not permitted on public roads in the London Boroughs of Haringey and Enfield.

Is there an area for lost children?

All security, stewards and police are briefed on the correct procedure for lost or found children, so if you become separated from your child, please contact the nearest steward or police officer.

Is there an area for wheelchair users?

The Club is making provision for an accessible viewing area on the High Road – members of the Club’s access scheme will be contacted directly with details on how to apply for a space in this section.

Leaving the event

The Club and its transport partners will endeavour to disperse crowds and re-open roads as soon as possible after the event. However, please be aware it will take some time before the local transport network is back to normal and there is likely to be significant delays to your journey home.

We expect train stations to be exceptionally busy post-event with lengthy queues. You may wish to consider walking away from the local area and finding an alternative mode of transport to get home.

Spurs Respects

This will be a momentous occasion in our history for fans of all ages to enjoy. Please be mindful of our younger fans around the parade route and stage area, modifying your behaviour accordingly.

As you are arriving at or leaving the event, please be considerate to our neighbours. Please ensure you use one of the many public toilets located across the parade route or within the stadium before heading home.